Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Sells $222,450.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.83.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.
