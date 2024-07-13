Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ares Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. 887,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,899. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

