Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 59,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

