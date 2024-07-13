Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 2,378,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

