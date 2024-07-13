Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.00. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,126 shares.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Down 28.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.