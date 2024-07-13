Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,827,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 1,557,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,470. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

