Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

