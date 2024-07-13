ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.69.

ARCB opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

