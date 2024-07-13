ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Purchases $164,322.32 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

