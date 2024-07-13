Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,457. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

