Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00043499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

