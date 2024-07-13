Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

APMSF stock remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

