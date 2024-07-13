Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.92 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $56.92 million and $1.25 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.01934888 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

