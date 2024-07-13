Ankr Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Ankr has a market cap of $272.58 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.60 or 0.99939346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0268578 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $8,693,487.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

