ANDY (ANDY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ANDY (ANDY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $80.04 million and $3.78 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANDY has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00008211 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,775,332.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

