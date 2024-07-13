Analyzing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for eGain and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zuora 0 3 4 0 2.57

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Zuora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

53.9% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

eGain has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.34% 13.83% 7.12% Zuora -14.28% -30.17% -5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eGain and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $98.01 million 1.99 $2.11 million $0.28 23.39 Zuora $431.66 million 3.04 -$68.19 million ($0.43) -20.93

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Zuora on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships. It also provides Zuora Platform, an orchestration engine for all subscription data and processes; and other software. The company markets its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

