Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 285.80

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 285.80 ($3.66).
LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.27) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.70) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.23) to GBX 285 ($3.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.3 %
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,728.06). In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($687,590.09). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,728.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,698. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
