Analysts Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $40.78

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $41.54 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

