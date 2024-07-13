Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Price Target at $109.67

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $94.15 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.