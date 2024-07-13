Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $67.87

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.