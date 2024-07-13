Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XERS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 604,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

