ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 810,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
AUKUF stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.
About ams-OSRAM
