AMH Equity Ltd Reduces Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPSH

About CPS Technologies

(Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.