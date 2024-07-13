AMH Equity Ltd Buys 210,339 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 234.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,339 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems makes up 1.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.11% of Amtech Systems worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,823. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

