Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Ames National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 15,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050. The company has a market cap of $184.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

