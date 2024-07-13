American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get American Well alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Well

American Well Trading Down 7.8 %

AMWL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 224,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,657. American Well has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.