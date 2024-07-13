American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 933,512 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 465,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,653 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 304,847 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 967,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

