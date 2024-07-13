American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.
Get Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.