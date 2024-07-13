American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

