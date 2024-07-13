Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.38.

AMZN opened at $194.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

