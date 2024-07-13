Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.09

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.09 and last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 94392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.89, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $57,728,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

