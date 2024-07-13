Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 476.6 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096. Alsea has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

