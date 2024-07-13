ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 0.8%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 170,960 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $777.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $11,867,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

