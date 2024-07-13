ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 0.8%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 170,960 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $777.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
