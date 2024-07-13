Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $193.11 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,109,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,514,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,514,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.76. 7,022,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. The company has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

