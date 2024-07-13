AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 146,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 33,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMV. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 92.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 418,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 201,381 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,387 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

