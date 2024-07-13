Alliance Global Partners Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $5.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

EXK stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.