Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of ALLE opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

