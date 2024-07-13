Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) COO Sells $340,220.61 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alight Price Performance
NYSE ALIT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
