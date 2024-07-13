Algorand Reaches One Day Volume of $24.62 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $24.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,336,641 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

