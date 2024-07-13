Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.850-2.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Alcoa also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.190 EPS.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.45.

View Our Latest Report on AA

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.