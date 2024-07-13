Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $124.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

