Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Albany International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.59 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

