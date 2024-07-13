Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 4.5%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 476,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,120,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 381.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 192,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

