AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

