AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,575. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.