AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,601 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,760,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 110,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,860. The company has a market capitalization of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

