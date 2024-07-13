AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,955 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 34.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in YETI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in YETI by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 989,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,367. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

