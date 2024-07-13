AIA Group Ltd Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $576.66. 594,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.87.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

