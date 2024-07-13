AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $179.11. 1,672,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

