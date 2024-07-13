AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 374.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,100,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $654,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,748,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

