AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.09. 482,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $394.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

